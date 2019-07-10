Translink advice for travel to Portrush during The 148th Open

Ahead of The 148th Open next week, Translink has announced some important travel advice for anyone planning to travel to Portrush on public transport.

A major transport plan will be in place during the Championship week including a wide range of bus, coach and train services.

Following high demand for public transport options, anyone travelling to Portrush during The Open is advised to plan their travel now - visit www.translink.co.uk/the148thopen for full details.

From Wednesday-Sunday, July 15-21, Translink customers planning to travel before 10am by train to Portrush for the golf or any other purposes should book their journey online now.

Customers travelling to Portrush are advised to arrive at the station 30 minutes before their departure time.

If possible, anyone not attending the golf should travel by train to Portrush after 10am from July 17-21.

Customers are reminded that there will be limited space on board services for any bulky items e.g. prams (which must be folded).

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations, said: “There’s been a big response to our special services and there’s still some availability left so we would strongly encourage anyone travelling to Portrush next week to book their tickets online now and secure their preferred journey.

“The golf course is just a short walk from the new Portrush Train Station and the event’s main bus/coach hub so public transport is a convenient travel option for spectators.

“Our services will be very busy and we will be working hard to accommodate both golf spectators and our regular customers. We will also have additional staff in Portrush to assist our customers.

“Excitement is really mounting as we look forward to welcoming thousands of additional visitors from all over the world on board our services to enjoy the golf and the fantastic attractions on the Causeway Coast,” said Ian.

From Wednesday 17 until Sunday, July 21, there will be enhanced capacity on normal train services plus additional early morning trains from Belfast and additional evening services from Portrush and Coleraine. There’s an hourly train service and enhanced capacity from Derry~Londonderry to Coleraine plus additional early morning services and a convenient Portrush bus connection.

Special day return coaches will operate between Europa Buscentre in Belfast to Portrush. Spectators can also choose the Goldline 218 coach service from Belfast or 234 service from Derry~Londonderry to Coleraine with onward Portrush bus connection.

Local Ulsterbus 140 services travelling between Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart will also be enhanced and stop at major caravan/camping sites along the route. An additional morning and evening service will also operate on both Ulsterbus 402 between Coleraine and Ballycastle and Ulsterbus 134 between Coleraine and Limavady.

For full details on all of Translink’s train, coach and bus services visit www.translink.co.uk/the148thopen and follow the latest travel updates @Translink_NI #OpenTravel.