Transformed Amelia Earhart Lounge officially opened by Mayor

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle, joined forces with the ladies from the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association, for the official re-opening of the Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge at City of Derry Airport earlier this month.

The airport lounge has undergone a fabulous transformation following the damage caused by the flooding in the North West region in summer 2017. The area has been refurbished with a modern new monochrome-themed interior complete with beautiful Amelia Earhart artwork as a tribute to the famous first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

As well as comfortable new seating and tables, free internet access and freeview television entertainment, access to complimentary refreshments and a serene view of the beautiful hills of Donegal.

Mayor John Boyle, commented: “The staff have done an amazing job here at the airport, both in the immediate aftermath of the flooding last August, and in recent months, to get the airport fully operational again.”