NI weather: The Met Office has updated the weather warning for Saturday while a warning for rain comes into effect for parts of NI

The forecast, which was issued yesterday, warned of high winds throughout Northern Ireland.

The latest update says:

‘Reduced warning area slightly to remove from parts of northeast Scotland and southeast Northern Ireland.’

‘Strong, gusty winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England during Saturday. The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers. Whilst not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 50-60 mph are expected in places. Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75 mph. Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be mainly higher ground (above 200 to 300 m). Winds will gradually moderate during Saturday evening.’

The impact in Northern Ireland has been reduced to cover

County Antrim

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

The weather warning for rain for Friday remains in place for counties Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone

‘Persistent, and at times heavy, rain will develop early on Friday and continue until late afternoon or evening. Accumulations of 15 to 25 mm are likely quite widely and in a few places, such as across the western Sperrins, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall. This is also likely to be combined with some snow melt over high ground. Conditions will also be windy.’

