Man dies following road crash in Co Londonderry

A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road in Co Londonderry last night, police have said.

The man, 46, was travelling in a grey coloured Vauxhall Crossland that was involved in a collision close to the Ponderosa bar and restaurant at around 11.45pm.

Two females who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are described as "serious".

"Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Glenshane Road last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact local officers in Limavady or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1654 23/04/19," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The Glenshane Road remains closed between the Garvagh Road in Dungiven and Tobermore Road in Maghera while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision."