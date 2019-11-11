£218k improvement scheme underway at Coshquin Road

A £218,000 resurfacing scheme on the Coshquin Road, Londonderry, is underway.

The scheme, which starts near the Aileagh Road junction and progresses north westwards for a distance of 1.8 kilometres, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road. according to the Department for Infrastructure.

To facilitate the resurfacing it has been necessary to implement a full road closure from 7.30am to 6.00pm, Monday to Saturday.

A diversion is signed via B507 Branch Road and A1002 Buncrana Road. Access for residents, landowners and for pupils and staff attending the local primary school is being accommodated. The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area. Completion of the work by November 30 is subject to favourable weather conditions.