Tractor Run in memory of Elaine raises funds for the Sperrin Unit, North West Cancer Centre

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a wonderful donation to the Sperrin Unit, North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital from the family of the late Elaine McGlinchey from Magheraboy, Killygordon who passed away last November.

Elaine had received treatment in the Sperrin Unit. €14,323.51 was raised from a very successful tractor run in Elaine’s memory.

Elaine’s husband John, son JJ, family and friends presented the cheque to Dr Lucy Jellett, Consultant Oncologist and staff members from the Sperrin Unit including Rachelle McMenamin, Roisin Herron, Charlotte McGrory and Michelle Duffy.

