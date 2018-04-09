Tractor driven into the side of house in night attack

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at a house in the Cherry Lane area of Feeny yesterday (April 8).

Around 10pm it was reported that a tractor had been driven into the side of a house, which was unoccupied at the time. Significant damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the property.



The tractor, which was taken from a building site in the Feeny area, was found a short time later abandoned on the outskirts of the village on the Glenshane Road.



Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: “This is a shocking level of criminal damage directed by, or committed by an individual with absolutely no regard for who they could have injured in the process of this reckless act.



"I firmly believe there are people in the local community who know who carried out this appalling crime.



"I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who was in Feeny village prior to or around the time the incident was reported to Police and saw any suspicious behaviour to contact us.

"I would also appeal to any driver who was in Feeny village last night at around 10pm and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage. Please call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1338 of 08/04/18.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”