Tourism trade enjoy a ‘Fam Trip’ through the Roe Valley countryside

Limavady’s landscape, culture and tourism facilities have been showcased during a recent trade engagement day organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s tourism team.

It gave participants from the tourism and recreation industry across the destination an insight into the beauty of the Roe Valley and what it has to offer.

Guided along the stunning coastline of Castlerock, Downhill and Benone, the tour began in Limavady with stops at Foyle Hovercraft and Leisure and Carrowmena Activity Centre.

From here, the group explored Benone Beach, where the stunning scenery was complemented by demonstrations from Blokart Fun and a Game of Thrones equestrian experience from Crindle Stables followed by a visit to the Sea Shed with Long Line Surf School. The morning’s activities were completed with a tour of Benone Complex and Caravan Site.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Familiarisation Trips are a fantastic way to share knowledge and understanding about our fabulous tourism product. Those taking part enjoyed an exciting and diverse range of activities which are all available in Limavady along this beautiful part of the Causeway Coastal Route.”

Kerrie McGonigle, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Destination Manager said: “One of our most significant trade engagement objectives is to upskill our frontline staff so they can effectively promote attractions across the Destination, working in partnership with Council’s Visitor Information Centre network to encourage tourists to stay longer and provide an enhanced experience. Our ‘Fam Trip’ programme aims to provide our trade partners with specific product knowledge of the Causeway Coast and Glens which they can then share with others.”

After a relaxed lunch at a The Point Bar, the tour moved on to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady where participants viewed some of the exhibition and enjoyed a harp recital from Nollaig Brolly and craft demonstrations from Leona Devine.