Tourism and hospitality jobs recruitment fair

Causeway Chamber of Commerce will host a recruitment fair for the tourism and hospitality industry this Friday (March 1) between 2.30pm and 4pm at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine.

Anyone interested in a job in the tourism and hospitality sector is welcome to attend. Full training can be offered, so vacancies are available whether you have hospitality and tourism experience or not.

Businesses attending the recruitment fair include The Lodge Hotel, Golflinks Hotel, Portrush Atlantic, National Trust and more. Each employer is committed to training and development.

This recruitment fair is part of a new pilot programme by Causeway Chamber, called ‘A Causeway Welcome’ to support Chamber members in the tourism and hospitality industry.

A Causeway Welcome is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. For further information about Causeway Chamber please visit www.causewaychamber.com or email annette@causewaychamber.com.