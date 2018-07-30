Top award for Anthony in Ulster University Business School awards

It was a case of ‘go to the top of the class’ recently for one top student from Londonderry.

Anthony Gill is celebrating success after winning a top award at the Ulster University Business School annual student awards organised by the Department of Global Business and Enterprise at Magee.

Anthony, who is in his second year of a BSc (Hons) degree in Accounting with Specialisms, won the Shaun McAteer prize for being the best first year student.

Speaking at the awards, Head of the Department, Dr Sharon Loane, said: “These awards recognise the top performers across our courses within the Department at Magee.

“The Business School is all about providing entrepreneurial education and preparing our graduates to maximise their careers and to play a full role in growing the economy.

“We are delighted to celebrate their achievements and wish them every success as they progress to become the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

A total of 13 sponsored awards were presented.

Sponsors included Schivo Group Ltd, QCD Systems, Bank of Ireland, Aveva-8over8, McLaughlin McGonigle, Londonderry Junior Chamber, CIMA, JG Carlin & Co, EY, CIM and Anderson Spratt.

NEVER TOO EARLY TO APPLY

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional College is reminding the public that getting a qualification can improve career prospects and even be the difference between remaining stuck in an employment rut and landing their dream job.

Northern Regional College and its higher education (HE) partners, including professional bodies on both sides of the border, has extended its offering of accessible and affordable higher education options, making it easier to get a nationally accredited qualification.

Full-time and part-time HE courses at the College’s campuses in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey include Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLAs), Foundation Degrees and Degrees covering a range of vocational areas, including Construction, Engineering, Sport, Health & Social care, Counselling, Computing and Business.