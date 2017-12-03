Three men arrested in connection with quarry gun find released

Three men arrested last week after the discovery of a gun in a quarry have been released.

The men were arrested in the Eglinton and Dungiven areas on Thursday night by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch, investigating violent dissident republican activity.

They have been released pending a report to the PPS in relation to the possession of a firearm.

The firearm was recovered during a search of a quarry area on Dernaflaw Road in Dungiven.