Three arrested and cash, counterfeits and guns seized

Three people have been arrested and cash, counterfeit goods and firearms seized in raids by police investigating violent republican activity in Strabane.

The three individuals were arrested on Tuesday.

DI Heaton said: “Detectives from The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by TSG officers, have conducted a number of house searches in Strabane today in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

"A number of items including cash, suspected counterfeit goods and firearms were seized. Two women, aged 43 and 50, and a 47 year old man have been arrested and are currently at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are assisting police with their enquiries. ”