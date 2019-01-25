Theatre searches for stars of hit musical Paperboy

Following the huge success of the musical adaptation of Tony Macaulay’s internationally acclaimed memoir Paperboy, which took place last summer at Lyric Theatre Belfast, British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT), the leading music theatre company for young people, is set to bring the musical back in 2019 and is searching for the next big musical stars to take part.

Set in 1970s Belfast, Paperboy tells the true story of young Tony growing up on Shankill Road.

Last year the cast from Paperboy worked closely with Tony Macaulay, and creative duo writer-comedian Andrew Doyle and platinum-selling Belfast singer-songwriter Duke Special to create the musical.

Auditions for all eight productions in BYMT’s 2019 summer season, including Paperboy, will take place at Lyric Theatre Belfast on February 10. There are two special auditions just for Paperboy on Shankill and Falls Road at Spectrum Centre and Falls Leisure Centre, on February 18, open to anyone in Ireland for just £5.

Tony Macaulay, writer of Paperboy (memoir), said: “Everyone involved in the musical adaptation for Paperboy last year was overwhelmed by the reception it received.

“It was such a privilege to be part of this amazing project. The entire creative team, especially the young cast were phenomenal. I am delighted that BYMT has decided to bring the musical back for their new season.

“I wish all those taking part in the auditions the very best of luck and looking forward to meeting and working with the young cast in 2019.”

BYMT specialises in creating brand new music theatre, working across the UK and Ireland with leading industry professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training to young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians.

Prestigious alumni include BRIT award-winner Ed Sheeran and Grammy award-winner Sam Smith.

From tomorrow, Saturday, until February 24, the company will tour across the UK and Ireland looking for talented actors and musicians, auditions in Ireland will also take place in Londonderry on February 9, and Dublin February 24.

Auditions can be booked online www.britishyouthmusictheatre.org/auditions or by phone 020 8563 7725.