The hunt is on for Northern Ireland lottery winner who is a secret millionaire

The hunting is on for a Northern Ireland EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is a secret millionaire.

One of the lucky winners from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw from Tuesday, July 31 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

EuroMillions

And players in County Londonderry, where the winning ticket was bought, are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life," Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The National Lottery said the winning code on July 31 for this prize was XQPQ 05000 and the lucky ticket-holder has until January 27, 2019 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.