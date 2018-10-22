Terror arrest after paramilitary style attack

A man in his 50s has been arrested over a ‘paramilitary style attack’ in Londonderry earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said the the man, 51, was arrested in the Creggan area of the city under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of carrying out the attack on October 5.

“The arrest followed a search on a property on Thursday evening which resulted in the seizure of a number of items as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity,” the spokesperson said.

“The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Heaton said: “This arrest comes after a vicious paramilitary style attack on a man in the Creggan area earlier this month.

“Paramilitary style attacks are barbaric and despite claims from the groups responsible that they are protecting their communities, they are only ever about people cementing their own status and control over their communities. We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to paramilitaries and will continue to work in partnership with local agencies, residents and community representatives to keep people safe.”