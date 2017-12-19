Temperatures drop triggers Cold Weather Payments for 16,000 people

A drop in temperature across parts of Northern Ireland has triggered the first of this winter’s Cold Weather Payments.

A total of £393,000 will be paid to just under 16,000 people who qualify for the payment in the affected postcode areas which are BT24-BT26 and BT30-BT34.

These postcodes are aligned to the Katesbridge weather station and the Met Office has notified the Department that the trigger was reached over the seven day period from 8 December 2017 to 14 December 2017.



Only those qualifying customers living in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment.

The Department for Communities will make the payments automatically and there is no need to make a claim. Customers can expect to receive their payment on Wednesday 20 December 2017.



The Cold Weather Payment is available when the average temperature is recorded, or is forecast to be zero degrees centigrade or below, for a period of seven consecutive days.

