Taking twin track approach to Glasgow School of Art

A set of identical twins who are studying Art and Design at North West Regional College’s Strand Road Campus have both been accepted on to the same Degree course at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art.

Tipsudar and Tipsukon Cochrane, who will graduate from NWRC with a HND in Fashion and Textiles this Summer, will move straight into year 3 of BA Hons Degree in Textile Design when they move to Scotland.

The sisters, who have been in the same class through their entire education said they are delighted to have been accepted to what is recognised as one of the UK’s most highly acclaimed art colleges.

Tipsukon explained that she and her sister decided to come to NWRC when they were 18, because

they were not ready to leave home and move away to university. They first studied for a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Limavady Campus and moved on to Strand Road to complete a Higher National Diploma in Fashion and Textiles.

After completing their Degree Tipsukon and Tipsudar hope to set up their own brand in Textile and Fashion.