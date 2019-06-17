Symbol of hope for patients

The North West Cancer Centre has recently installed an ‘End of Treatment Bell’ for cancer patients who choose to publically celebrate and mark the end of their treatment.

Patients who finish their treatment, either radiotherapy or chemotherapy, can ring the bell to signal the end of their treatment and to symbolise their hope for the future.

The bell was donated to the North West Cancer Centre by Gabrielle Hall, who is a nurse in England and had seen the bell in use at her local cancer unit.

Gabrielle’s grandfather, John Doran from Londonderry, was going through chemotherapy at the North West Cancer Centre and she wondered if he would get an opportunity to ring the End of Treatment Bell, following his course of treatment.

When she discovered the Cancer Centre didn’t have a bell, Gabrielle set about organising and arranging for one to be installed.

John attended the launch of the bell, and said: “As a family, it is our hope that the End of Treatment Bell will allow patients to mark milestones at the end of their treatment and look to the future.

“It’s a very simple gesture but it gives an opportunity to mark the occasion and provide hope for patients, their family and Cancer Centre staff. I was delighted to attend the launch of the End of Treatment Bell and be one of the first people to give it a ring.”