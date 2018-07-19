Suspected pipe bomb attack at Bann Drive property

The remnants of a suspected pipe bomb have been recovered from outside a house in Londonderry after a loud bang was reported around 11.15pm on Tuesday, July 17.

A number of homes were evacuated while ATO examined the scene of the incident at Bann Drive in the Waterside area.

A man and woman who were in the house that was targeted escaped injured.

Foyle MLA condemned that attack and has encouraged anyone who can help police with their enquiries.

“Disturbing that an explosive device was thrown at a property in Bann Drive area of the Waterside [on Tuesday] night,” Mr Middleton said.

He added: “Homes were evacuated. Thankfully we are not dealing with injury or loss of life. These attacks must be condemned and I would encourage anyone with info to contact PSNI.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives in Strand Road station on the non emergency number 101.