Summer Computing Camp for ‘code warriors’

North West Regional College will host their first ever computing camp for children at Limavady campus this July.

The ‘Coding for Kids’ Camp, aimed at 9 to 11 year olds will run each day from 10am to 1pm at Main Street.

During the three day event, kids will be given the opportunity to learn new and interesting

skills such as code breaking using cipher wheels.

Thomas Moore, Curriculum Manager for Computing and I.T. at NWRC, said this is a fantastic opportunity for young people in the North West to become code warriors.

He added: “As well as code breaking, our code warriors will create their own Scratch game and compete against their friends on the Raspberry Pi, control robot racing cars, build and fly a drone, plus competitions and prizes.”

The Camp takes place on July 9 - 11. £20 per child. To book www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/coding-for-kids-summer-it-camp-tickets-47081512070