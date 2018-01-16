Success for Loreto at BT Young Scientists competition

It was a successful and inspiring week for six sixth form students from Loreto College Coleraine, who represented their school at the 2018 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin.

Now in its 54th year, the event brings together some of the country’s brightest young minds as they compete to take home the coveted title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year 2018.

Loreto College students Sian Donaghy and Donal Close, winners of the Institute of Physics in Ireland Prize at the 2018 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins officially opened the Exhibition at a special ceremony on January 10, attended by students, teachers, Exhibition partners and stakeholders, and presented by broadcaster Aidan Power and TG4’s Roisin Ni Thomáin.

Loreto College was represented by six sixth form students, accompanied by Head of Physics Mrs Maeve Close and Physics teacher Mrs Katrina Brolly. Year 13 student Susan McKendry presented a project entitled ‘Magic Marbles’. Fellow Year 13 students Donal Close and Sian Donaghy investigated ‘Water Bridges’. Finally, Year 14 students Fearghal Close, Sean Doherty and Dominic Bradley had a project about the ‘Memory Effect’.

During the course of the three-day event, all six students had the opportunity to present their projects to the adjudicators, as well as to a range of distinguished guests. Among the people the students had the opportunity to meet were Martina Anderson MEP, Karen Mullan MLA, Micheál Martin, Leader of Fianna Fáil, Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary for Education NI, as well as Padraig Whelton, Peter Morris and Jenny Lennon of BT.

At the Award Ceremony on Friday evening, Donal Close and Sian Donaghy were presented with the Institute of Physics in Ireland Award for their project. Donal and Sian, as well as fellow Year 13 student Susan McKendry, were delighted to learn that their projects had been Highly Commended.

Loreto College students Sean Doherty, Dominic Bradley and Fearghal Close pictured with Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary for Education, Northern Ireland and Peter Morris and Jenny Lennon of BT at the 2018 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all six students and to their teachers, Mrs Maeve Close and Mrs Katrina Brolly, on a superb showing at the Exhibition and on the many months of dedicated hard work in the preparation stages for this highly prestigious event.