Students are on course for success

Two sixth form pupils at Limavady Grammar School have gained places on highly competitive career training programmes.

Year 14 pupil Fiona Matthews has been accepted onto the Deloitte Brightstart Higher Apprenticeship Scheme as an Analyst within the Consulting Service line in Belfast.

This is among the most prestigious and challenging entry-level schemes in the UK, with over 1,000 applicants for approximately 40 places.

Fiona will gain a BSc in Business Technology, British Computer Society certification and Application Specific certification on completion of the apprenticeship.

Fellow Year 14 student, Lauren McCurry, has also been proactive in her career planning by mapping out her career in the teaching profession.

Studying A Level Mathematics and Physics, Lauren has gained a place on the The Future Teaching Scholars Programme.

This initiative looks for outstanding maths or physics students planning to study a maths or physics-related degree at university and then teach others about their subject.

Lauren has been accepted on the six year, full-time programme which comprises of three years of undergraduate study, one year of postgraduate employment-based teacher training and then two years of guaranteed employment as a maths or physics teacher after achieving Qualified Teaching Status.

Lauren will studying mathematics at Liverpool John Moores University.

Everyone at Limavady Grammar School would like to wish both girls well as they begin these exciting new phases in their lives.