Strabane woman who gave name to crater on dark side of Moon hailed

A Strabane woman who has a crater named after her on the dark side of the Moon has been hailed by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The 'Maunder Crater' is on the far side of the Moon to the 'Sea of Tranquility' and is rarely visible.

It's named after Annie Russell Maunder from Strabane.

She also gave her name to the 'Maunder Minimum' - a phenomenon relating to the Little Ice Age.

This afternoon Council agreed to recognise the "pioneering scientific discoveries and ground breaking achievements of Strabane native, Annie (Russell) Maunder, Astronomer, who was born 150 years ago on 14 April 1868, and...liaise with local schools and the Armagh Planetarium and Observatory to develop an appropriate programme of events to commemorate and celebrate her life and work during April 2018."

More on this story later.