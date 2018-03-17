St Patrick’s Day: Legenderry Food Festival The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, samples a soft drink from the Papas Mineral Co stall owned by Tom McGuire, after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8776MT. St Patrick’s Day atmosphere hotting up in the city Mayor Maoliosa McHugh officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, samples the product from the Corndale Farm stall, with owner Eric Crown, after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8758MT. The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, talking with Alison Quinn , at her stall 'Quinn's Fudge' after he officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. 0318-8752MT. The Mayor Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, who officially opened the Legenderry Food Festival in Guildhall Square, part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, pictured with (from Left), Aeidin McCarter, Derry City & Strabane District Council, local celebrity chef Brian McDermott and Desmond Morris, head chef at the Everglades Hotel. 0318-8734MT.