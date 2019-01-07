Slimming stars praised by TV host Rylan

Two Slimming World consultants from Londonderry are celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Carey-Ann Clarke, who runs a Slimming World group at The Community Hub, Londonderry every Wednesday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019 — Slimming World’s Golden Year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Derry groups,” Carey-Ann said.

She added: “Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent our groups at the Slimming World Awards.

“Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Georgina McCarter, who runs a group at Waterfoot Hotel, Waterside every Monday and Tuesday, added: “2018 has been a brilliant year for Slimming World. We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range.

“We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate our 50th birthday in style, including the launch of brand-new websites and apps, golden events and special publications.

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Carey-Ann and Georgina at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their Consultant and group every week, so people like Carey-Ann and Georgina are clearly worth their weight in gold.”