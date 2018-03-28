Sinn Fein ‘ignored’ Irish signs survey, says Campbell

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has accused Sinn Fein of ignoring the results of a survey on Irish language signage by Translink on Londonderry Ulsterbus routes.

Mr Campbell said the results of the consultation showed that 76 percent of those asked were against bilingual signs in English and Irish.

“Either Sinn Fein is aware of this consultation outcome and has decided to keep it hidden or Sinn Fein is unaware of the outcome and didn’t ask because they were afraid of what the outcome might be,” he said this week.

“The public have a right to know which it is.”

According to information obtained by Mr Campbell from Translink under a freedom of information request, the consultation process was carried out in the spring of 2017.

A total of 9,421 people responded, of which less than one quarter were in favour of the proposed bilingual signage, 76% did not favour bilingual signage and f the 9,421 people who completed the survey almost 7,000 were against the idea.

“Around this time last year, Sinn Fein in Londonderry claimed they had been lobbying Translink since February 2015 for a consultation about bilingual destination signage on scheduled Ulsterbus service vehicles i n the area,” Mr Campbell said.

“A consultation process was carried out in the Spring of 2017 and the results were forwarded to the Department of Infrastructure late last year.

“Earlier this year, I submitted a Freedom of Information request seeking the consultation outcome.

“This survey, requested by Sinn Fein, has demonstrated that there is very little appetite for Irish language signage even when Sinn Fein promotes it.”