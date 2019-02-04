Shootings condemned

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, has condemned Friday night’s shootings in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

Speaking after the incidents Alderman Hamilton stated: “These attacks must be condemned by all of us. The shooting of two young men on Friday night in the Ballymagroarty area has no place in our city and should not be tolerated.

“It is clear that whoever carried out the attacks had absolutely no concern for people living in the area and their only aim is to try and exert coercive control on those living there.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. I would urge anyone with information on these attacks to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”