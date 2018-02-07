Sentinel family announcements

Due to a technical issue, family announcements of births, deaths and marriages did not appear in the print edition of the Londonderry Sentinel this week.

We are publishing them below and they will also be printed in next week’s edition.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

DEATH NOTICES

ANDERSON, Cicely, died peacefully on 27th January aged 102. Widow of Bertie (died 1986) former M.P. for Londonderry. Survived by April, Rosie and Susie, 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Elizabeth, second daughter, died 2014, aged 70. Funeral at Ballykelly C. of Ireland, Co Londonderry on 10th March at 2.00pm.

SIMPSON, Bob Died 30th January 2018. Suddenly at his home in Saintfield. Dearly loved husband of Jo, loving brother of Don, wife Agnes, Norah, nephews and nieces. Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 7th February 2018 in Roselawn Crematorium at 3.30pm. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Norman McBriar & Son, Funeral Directors, 33a Main Street, Saintfield, BT24 7AB. Lovingly remembered by the family and family circle.

MEMORIAMS

BROWN

EMRYS (R.T.)

1st Anniversary

In loving memory of my dear brother Emrys (R.T.) who died 13th February 2017.

In tears we saw you sinking,

And slowly fade away,

Although our hearts were breaking,

We know you could not stay.

So sadly missed by his loving sister Milly and family.

In loving memory of my dear brother Emrys (R.T.) who died 13th February 2017.

We shared so much together,

Laughter, joy and tears,

Now all we have are memories,

Sprayed with a million tears.

So sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Hazel and family.

In loving memory of my dear brother Emrys (R.T.) who died 13th February 2017.

Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

Remembered with love by his loving sister Lyn.

In loving memory of my dear brother Emrys (R.T.) who died 13th February 2017.

You always had a smile to share,

A laugh, a joke and time to care.

A wonderful nature, warm and true,

These are the memories I have of you.

Loved and missed by his sister Mandy and family.

Londonderry and Castlerock.

CRAWFORD

JOAN

3rd Anniversary

Precious memories of a much loved wife and mother who died on 1st February 2015.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You’re always at our side.

From your loving husband Tommy, daughter Fiona, son-in-law Paul, son Murray, daughter-in-law Lisa xx

HAMILTON

JOHN

Cherished memories of a dear dad and grandad John who died 10th February 1958 (result of an accident)

​.​

“Quietly today your memory we treasure,

Loving you always, forgetting you never.”

Always remembered by his loving daughter Margaret, son in law John, grandson John and grand daughters Margaret, Alison, Gillian, Sharon and Gemma and their families

Newbuildings, Londonderry

LIVINGSTONE

Samuel

8th Anniversary

Those precious years will not return,

When we were all together,

But the special love we have for you,

Will stay with us forever.

Lovingly remembered by wife Kathleen, son, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

McELHATTON

HAZEL

11th Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear wife and mother Hazel who passed away on 8th February 2007.

A silent thought, a little prayer,

For someone special in God’s care.

Always remembered by husband Trevor, daughter Rachel and son Andrew, 16 Hazelbank Road, Drumahoe.

McELHATTON

HAZEL

nee Witherow

11th Anniversary

In loving memory of a dear daughter and sister Hazel who passed away 8th February 2007.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Lovingly remembered by mother Gladys, sisters Karen and Gloria, brothers Ian and Mark and all their families, Claudy and Newbuildings.

STARRETT

William George (BILLY)

1st Anniversary

In loving memory of a loving father and grandfather who passed away on 4th February 2017

Dad, although I loved you deeply,

And you tried so hard to stay,

A compassionate heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands put to rest,

God broke my heart to prove to me,

He only takes the very best.

Loving daughter Joan, son-in-law Ronnie, grandchildren Colin and Jill.

STEWART

John

4th Anniversary

Died 9th February 2014

Loved and missed everyday by your Mum, Dad, Stephen, Stacey, Ali, Derek and nephew Jack.

Newbuildings and Cullion