Schools get number crunching for Maths Wee

Mathemagician Andrew Jeffrey celebrated all things numerical with North West primary schools St Eugene’s, St Anne’s, The Model, Rosemount and St Ethane’s.

Pictured with Andrew Jeffrey is Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Michaela Boyle, Paul Bradley, Principal of Rosemount Primary School, which hosted the special Maths Week event and pupils Oran McCourt (St Anne’s PS) Aimee Johnstone (Rosemount PS) and Tyler Wilson (Model PS).

Over 350,000 people across the island of Ireland got involved in Maths Week at schools and colleges including Ulster University at Magee, Queen’s University Belfast, Stranmillis University College, W5 and Armagh Planetarium.

Maths Week is a huge celebration of mathematics of its kind and aims to promote the benefits of maths to pupils and the wider community.