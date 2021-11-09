Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade set to travel across Borough

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, families and friends are encouraged to line the route in their local town as preparations get under way to mark the return of the festive season like never before.

The colourful parades will see Santa and some very special friends visit nine different locations to celebrate the switching on of the Christmas lights which is a much-loved occasion for so many.

With a lot of work to do and a very busy schedule, he will not be making any stops in his grotto this year to give out presents but is looking forward to his tour of the Borough.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes joins Santa Claus and Garvagh Primary School pupils Reuben Catherwood and Siri McFetridge in Garvagh Museum ahead of the Christmas Cavalcade which will visit nine towns in the Borough during November and December

To prevent mass gatherings, Christmas lights will be switched on at an unannounced time in all locations.

In a change from the traditional events due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, there will also be magical afternoon entertainment in each location as a countdown to the cavalcade’s arrival.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We are doing things differently this year as we aim to create a safe environment for everyone, but I think our residents will really enjoy what we have in store.

“The cavalcade will make for a wonderful sight as it makes its way through our local towns, and I hope to see lots of you lining the route as Santa and his helpers make their way through the streets. I’m also pleased to confirm that Quiet Time visits are back this year in our four biggest towns and bookings can be made for these now.

“We’ve all done so much already to protect ourselves and the wider community so please continue to follow the health advice so we can all enjoy the season safely.

“As our thoughts also turn to Christmas shopping, remember to support our business community and the importance of the Shop, Eat and Enjoy Local message. I’m looking forward to taking part in the cavalcade and I hope to see you there when we visit your town.”

All routes are detailed below and people are encouraged to choose a safe spot to view the procession.

Christmas Cavalcade details:

Ballymoney

November 18 6.45pm – 8.30pm.

The Ballymoney cavalcade will start and finish at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Route - Garryduff Rd, Rodeing Foot, Queen Street, Victoria Street, Charles Street, High Street, Main Street, Meeting House Street, Rodeing Foot, Ballymena Road, Riada Avenue, Garryduff Road to Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Limavady

November 20 4pm - 5.30pm.

The Limavady cavalcade will start/finish at Roe Valley Leisure Centre.

Route - Greystone Road, Irish Green Street, Rathbrady Road, Roe Mill Road, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Greystone Road to Leisure Centre.

Ballycastle

November 25 6.30pm – 7.45pm.

The Ballycastle cavalcade will start at Leyland Road (Dalriada Hospital Lower Car Park) and finish at the Harbour.

Route - Leyland Road, Castle Street, Ann Street, Quay Road, North Street, Bayview Road to the Harbour.

Coleraine

November 26 6.30pm-7.45pm.

The Coleraine cavalcade will start/finish at Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Route - Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, The Diamond, Abbey Street, Bannfield Road, Hanover Place, Bann Bridge, Waterside, Bann Bridge, Circular Road, Union Street. Railway Road to Leisure Centre.

Portstewart

November 27 4pm – 5pm.

The Portstewart cavalcade will start/finish at Convention Avenue Car Park.

Route - Convention Avenue, Lever Road, Church Street, The Diamond, The Promenade, Portmore Road, Central Avenue, Old Coach Road, Lever Road, Convention Avenue to the car park.

Dungiven

November 27 4pm – 5.15pm.

The Dungiven cavalcade will start/finish at the GAA Hall Garvagh Road.

Route - Garvagh Road, Station Road, Ballyquinn Road, Main Street, Garvagh Road to the GAA Hall

Garvagh

November 29 6.30pm – 7.45pm.

The Garvagh cavalcade will start/finish at Garvagh Sports Centre.

Route - Kinard Park, Kurin Road, Ballynameen, Carhill Road, Main Street to The BP Filling Station. Return via Main Street, Carhill Road, Ballynameen, Kurin Road, Kinard Park.

Portrush

December 3 6.30pm – 7.45pm.

The Portrush cavalcade will start/finish at the Council Depot.

Route - Causeway Street, Crocknamac Road, Eglington Street, Kerr Street, Main Street, Causeway Street to Council Depot.

Kilrea

December 4 4pm – 5pm.

The Kilrea cavalcade will start/finish at the Sports Centre.

Route - Sports Centre, Craiglea Gardens, Coleraine Road, The Diamond, Church Street, turn at roundabout, Church Street, The Diamond, Maghera Street, The Fairhill, turn in Fairhill, Maghera Street, The Diamond, Coleraine Street, Craiglea Gardens. Large vehicles will start at the junction of Craiglea Gardens/Coleraine Road at Mullin’s Ice-cream factory.

Christmas Quiet Time

In addition to the Christmas Cavalcades, children with additional needs can enjoy a pre-booked ‘Quiet Time’ meeting with Santa in the following locations:

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre (Ballymoney), November 18, 3pm – 5pm;

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre (Limavady), November 20,1pm – 3pm;

Sheskburn House (Ballycastle), November 25, 3pm – 5pm;

Coleraine Town Hall, November 26, 3pm – 5pm.

Book your visit by emailing [email protected]