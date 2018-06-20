Roma Downey officially opens new multi-million pound teaching centre

Ulster University Honorary Graduate Dr Roma Downey officially opened the new multi-million pound teaching centre at the University’s Magee campus on Wednesday.

The four-storey facility, which caters for 1,000 students, covers a floor space of 4,000 sq metres including three lecture theatres, 20 teaching rooms, open plan student hubs and a café, and represents an investment of £11 million.

It first opened its doors in January, and since then has provided students and staff with first class learning and teaching spaces.

Professor Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University said: “We are delighted to welcome Ulster alumnus and Derry native, Roma Downey, to officially unveil our new world-class teaching space.

Ulster University Honorary Graduate, Dr Roma Downey said: “As an Ulster University alumnus, I am very pleased to open this impressive teaching facility in my hometown. This is a great asset not only for staff and students but also for the city, offering first class facilities.”