Roe Park Resort lends Helping Hands to couple

Staff at the Roe Park Resort in Limavady have gone the extra mile to ensure a young couple had the wedding of their dreams.

Staff undertook to learn sign language training from local charity Hands That Talk ahead of the wedding of deaf couple, Samantha Maher and Luke Davis.

Samantha and Luke, who tied the knot at Roe Park Resort last weekend, have praised the resort staff for exceeding their expectations for their big day.

As a result of the training, staff improved their non-verbal communication skills enabling them to converse with the couple and a number of the wedding guests who also had hearing difficulties.

The happy couple, from Limavady and Antrim, first met four years ago whilst go-karting and fell in love.

In addition to the staff training, the couple invited along friend and sign language interpreter Donna to sign throughout the ceremony and speeches so that all guests were involved in the wedding celebration.

Sinead McNicholl, Sales and Marketing Manager at Roe Park Resort, said: “CSR is an important part of the culture at Roe Park Resort, we continuously strive to diversify our offering to customers, particularly those with disabilities.

“In addition to the Hands That Talk sign language training we also offer a specialist Autism Friendly Room certified by Assistance Dogs NI and the National Autistic Society.

“It is important that every guest at the resort is made to feel like a VIP, and the staff and I send our warmest congratulations to Samantha and Luke and wish them many happy years together.”

The couple added: “Our wedding was everything we had dreamed of and more, it was the best day of our lives which we will remember forever! We were so impressed that the staff at Roe Park had gone to so much effort on our special day and made all our guests feel included.

“We loved that the staff were all so eager to test out their training and would like to thank them for going the extra mile to ensure our day was amazing!”