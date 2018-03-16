Roadworks begin on the Belt Road

A £106,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme are beginning on the C516 Belt Road, Londonderry on Monday.

The work involves resurfacing a section of the road heading south westwards from Irish Street to Church Road.

To facilitate the resurfacing it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from 19 March to 1 April daily between 9.30am and 6pm. Access for local residents and businesses shall be accommodated.

A diversion will be clearly signposted via B523 Irish Street, U1155 Strabane Old Road, U1155 Woodside Road, U1156 Gortinure Road, A5 Victoria Road, B48 Duncastle Road, C516 Trench Road and vice versa.

Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

It is expected that the work will be completed by 1 April, however, this is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

A £245,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme has also commenced on the U1224 Racecourse Road, Londonderry.

Work began on 12 March to resurface a section of the road heading northwards from Ballyarnett Roundabout to Alder Road.

To facilitate the resurfacing a lane closure has been in operation from 12 to 19 March between 08.00am and 6pm, however, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure from 20 to 30 March between 9.30am and 6.00pm.

A diversion via A514 Madam’s Bank Road and A1002 Culmore Road will be clearly signposted.

Road users may experience some delays.For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com.