Re-surfacing scheme underway at Victoria Road

A £300,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme is underway at the A5 Victoria Road.

The works, which stretch between Newbuildings and Magheramason, will improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageway.

To facilitate the resurfacing and to help minimise disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out under overnight road closures for two weeks until Saturday, AugusT 10.

The road will remain open to traffic during the day.

During the road closures countrybound (Southbound) traffic will be diverted via the Duncastle Road, Berryhill Road and Woodend Road. Citybound (Northbound) traffic will be diverted via the A38 Lifford Road at Strabane, Letterkenny Road, Clonleigh Road, St. Johnston’s/Carrigans Road, A40 Mullenan Road, A40 Letterkenny Road and A40 Foyle Road.

Road users should expect delays and allow additional time.