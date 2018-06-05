Queen’s Volunteer awards for local groups

Four local community groups have been announced as the latest recipients of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group; The Churches Trust; Britannia Concert Band; and Foyle Child Contact Centre were announced as winners on June 2 - the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Jim Goodman BEM, trustee� of the BCB, Alderman Hilary McClintock, former Mayor of Londonderry and Strabane District Council, Martyn Goodman, Chairman of the Britannia Concert Band. Photo taken at the launch of History of the Britannia Band written to celebrate its 150 years.

Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group provide a range of programmes and services to meet the needs of the local community.

Chairperson, Drew Thompson, said: “Many of the volunteers have been with the group since its formation in 1998 and this in itself shows their dedication and passion to improve their local community. We are delighted and honoured to be given this very prestigious award.”

The Churches Trust, Londonderry, addresses deprivation and inequality through care services, supporting vulnerable young people and tackling food poverty.

Chairman of Churches Trust said: “The Churches Trust is honoured to be granted the QAVS which recognises the dedication of the volunteer and staff team of the organisation and their significant effort in helping those in need in our City.”

Elisabeth Hamilton (volunteer) holding the fort at the Twice But Nice Charity shop.

Commenting on Britannia Concert Band’s award, Jim Goodman, playing member and former Chairman, said: “The members of the band are absolutely thrilled to be awarded this honour.”

Meanwhile, a member of the Board of Trustees for Foyle Child Contact Centre, said: “The Queen’s Voluntary Award is a fantastic honour and we are delighted that our dedicated and loyal volunteers who, because of the confidential nature of the work, cannot talk to people outside the organisation have been recognised by Her Majesty in this way,”