PSNI to close Glenshane Road to revisit scene of accident

A spokesman said: “Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road in Derry / Londonderry on February 22, 2021 are to return to the scene this evening (Sunday, June 13) to carry out scene testing.

“The Glenshane Road will be closed to all traffic from Altnagelvin roundabout from 9pm for a number of hours with diversions in place along Irish Street and Ardmore Road. Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.”

The scene testing is believed to be part of the investigation into the death of a man in his forties who died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 5.30am on Monday, February 22, 2021.

The scene of the accident on February 22