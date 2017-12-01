PSNI: three men arrested in violent dissident republican investigation

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch arrested three men last night (November 30) as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

Two males, aged 33 and 43, were arrested in the Eglinton area and a 49-year-old male was arrested in the Dungiven area.

A police search of a quarry area on the Dernaflaw Road outside Dungiven began this morning as part of the investigation. It is ongoing. A number of items have been removed for further examination.

All three males are being questioned at the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station.