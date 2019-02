The Princess Royal, HRH Princess Anne, has officially opened the new Foyle Collge campus on the Limavady Road in Londonderry.

The Princess was given a tour of the new school, which moved to the Waterside from its old home on the Northland Road, last year.

HRH The Princess Royal, who toured the new Foyle College on the Limavady Road as she performed the official opening Ceremony.''Foyle College Pupils, Andrew Logan and Abbey Kinsella explain some of the local Geology. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 07.02.18

She was accomanied by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley.