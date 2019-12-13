West Tyrone: SDLP and Alliance surge while Sinn Fein and DUP lose share, reflecting wider trend across Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein took West Tyrone once again but both it and the DUP saw their votes drop significantly in the face of a middle ground surge for the SDLP and Alliance.

The results appear to broadly reflect the overall trends across Northern Ireland.

In the last General Election of 2017, Sinn Fein took 22,060 votes, dropping this week to 16,544 for Órfhlaith Begley, while the DUP dropped from 11,718 to 9066 for Tom Buchanan. Both parties insisted that their votes had actually increased, but in order to do so they compared this week’s figures with last year’s by-election to replace Barry McElduff, which may not have been expected to have the same level of turn out as a full General Election.

The SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan needed no such defence, as his vote increased from 5,635 to 7330 from one General Election to the next, Alliance’s Stephen Donnelly similarly rising from 1000 to 3979.

During her press conference after being elected, the News Letter asked the new Sinn Fein MP Ms Begley what reasons she might offer for a drop of 5,516 votes for her party since 2017 - and the drop in turnout from 68% to 62% compared to the last General Election.

Before she could answer, several male Sinn Fein advisors intervened to insist those figures were not correct. But Ms Begley did not challenge them, instead asking to be measured against her result in the Westminster by election last year.

“Them figures.... there was a by-election in between” she said.

In that comparison she increased her votes by 198.

Asked if she had any comment on why turnout would be down by some 4% in a border county at this time, she replied: “Well people have come out in their thousands and endorsed Sinn Fein’s message.”

But the SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan, whose vote rose from 5635 to 7330 since the last General Election, had another explanation.

“The two middle of the road parties in this constituency have done exceptionally well today and I think that is a clear message from the electorate,” he said.

He acknowledged that Sinn Fein’s vote was down significantly since the last General Election.

“I think people are now appreciating on a much larger scale the need to have representation in Westminster,” he said. “We are in the most critical time... that is what people are telling me on the ground.

“This is my fourth Westminster election. I have made the point time and time we need an MP that is going to take the seat and that abstentionism doesn’t work.

“This is the first election where I felt that resonated a bit more. Particularly people in Strabane are saying - ‘we are not electing them because they don’t take their seats’ but also, Welfare Reform is hitting them very hard.”

“Unless they are back in the Assembly in the new year there is quite a lot of families that are going to suffer the consequences of bedroom tax and universal credit and unless the Assembly is back to protect those people, Sinn Fein are going to continue losing those votes.”

He noted that the Alliance Party vote also increased, from 1000 to 3979.

Like Sinn Fein, DUP MLA Tom Buchanan argued that it was not fair to compare the results of this General Election with that of 2017.

“Well 2017 was a big election for all parties,” he said. “The people were stirred up to come out and vote, because there was an assembly election and unionism lost a number of seats and it was a wake up call to unionism.

“But since then [2017] things have settled down a wee bit, albeit Brexit is there and Brexit is a big issue, but there has not been the same stirring of the people.”

He noted the DUP vote increased since last year’s Westminster by-election, from 8390 to 9066.

Since 2017 the overall Alliance vote share across NI has increased by 9.2% and SDLP by 3.2% while the DUP and Sinn Fein lost 5.9% and 6.8% respectively, according to the BBC.