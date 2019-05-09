Ulster Unionist welcome for City Deal

The Ulster Unionist councillors on Derry City & Strabane Council have welcomed a major funding boost for the North West which will deliver £105 million and assist with much needed economic growth in the region.

Deputy Mayor, Alderman Derek Hussey said: “This is great news for the city of Londonderry and the wider region and will be welcomed by everyone who wants to see it prosper.

“An economic package of £105 million in the form of a £50M ‘City Deal’ and a £55M ‘Inclusive Future Fund’ offers the prospect of genuine hope for the future in terms of economic prosperity for a region that all too often feels left out and treated as an afterthought by decision makers in Belfast.

“Since the inception of the project our Party group on Council have been fully behind the effort to move this forward and indeed, as Deputy Mayor, I have been fully involved in many of the discussions with partners and interactions with Government officials that have brought our City Deal to fruition.

“Within all engagements I have always emphasised that any Deal must encompass our entire District area and will continue to ensure that projects within the City Deal will show benefit throughout our City Region - City, Town, Village and Rural.”

Councillor Darren Guy, (pictured above) said: “As a newly elected councillor for the Waterside area, I am personally delighted to see this level of investment being announced.

“I congratulate all those who have worked so hard to bring this to fruition – from the Council, the Chambers of Commerce, Ulster University, the North West Regional College, the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Visit Derry, City Centre Initiative and the Foyle Port, in consultation with all associated Northern Ireland Government Departments.

“This is a prime example of what can be achieved when we come together and work in partnership. That has to be our message for the future as we seek to move forward and deliver lasting benefits for people on the ground.

“I note that the £105 million is expected to be matched by a similar commitment form the Northern Ireland Executive and other third party sources.”

This makes it more imperative than ever that we get Stormont restored and delivering good government for the people of Northern Ireland.”