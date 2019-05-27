Mark Durkan concedes elecion defeat

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan has conceded he is unlikely to win a seat in the European Parliament.

He ran as a Fine Gael candidate in the Dublin constituency and polled 16,473 votes.

The Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe topped the poll in the area with 63,849 votes, Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald polling 59,067 votes, while Fianna Fail’s Andrew Barry gained 51,420 votes.

Independent Clare Daly gained 42,305 votes, beating Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan who polled 39,387.

Arriving at the count, Mr Durkan told Press Association he was unlikely to win a seat.

“I’m not in here believing I am going to defy the gravity of the exit poll,” he said.

“But I don’t regret running, I’ve enjoyed the conversations with people across Dublin, I’ve enjoyed it as an experience.

“I’ve enjoyed listening to the arguments and the ideas of other candidates as well, I have huge respect for a range of other candidates.”

He said voters cared less about Brexit than domestic issues.

He added that he did not regret standing for the governing Irish party, Fine Gael.