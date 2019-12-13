Gregory Campbell retains safe East Derry seat for DUP

Gregory Campbell has retained the safe DUP seat of East Derry following Thursday's general election.

While Mr. Campbell's total vote and percentage share were down on 2017 increased his majority polling 15,765 (39.91%) of the total ballots.

His majority was 9,607 yesterday, compared with 8,842 two years ago.

The Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Cara Hunter who contested the seat for the SDLP improved on the party's performance in 2017 and came second to Mr. Campbell polling 6,158 (15.59%).

Sinn Féin's Dermot Nicholl came third with 6,128 (15.51%).

Chris McCaw of Alliance won 5,921 (14.99%); Richard Holmes of the UUP won 3,599 votes (9.11%); and Sean McNicholl of Aontú won 1,731 (4.38%).

Of a total eligible electorate of 69,246 just 39,495 (57.04%) turned out, down on 2017.