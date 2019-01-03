Donald Trump challenged to stand for election in Northern Ireland

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has been urged to stand for election in Northern Ireland.

President Trump was challenged by SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, to stand in the local election after the U.S. Commander and Chief said he could be the "most popular person in Europe" and could "run for any office".

Mr. Eastwood, who is vehemently opposed to many of President Trump's policies, replied with a tongue in cheek remark daring the U.S. business tycoon to put his Europe popularity claims to the test by standing for election to Derry City and Strabane District Council later this year.

"There's a council election in Derry in May that you're welcome to have a go at," Tweeted Mr. Eastwood.

Mr. Trump's comments were in response to an opinion piece written by 2012 Republican Presidential Candidate, Mitt Romney.

Mr. Romney said Mr. Trump had failed to conduct himself the way in which the office of U.S. President commands.

U.S. President, Donald Trump.

The United States Senator elect from Utah used Mr. Trump's reputation in Europe to add weight to the argument that he had "not risen to the mantle of the office".

In response to Mr. Romney's comments President Trump said he wasn't concerned about what Europeans thought of him or his administration.

“I’m not elected by Europeans, I’m elected by Americans - by American taxpayers,” said the 72 year-old billionaire.

“My relationship, I will tell you, with the leaders of Europe is very good.

SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood.

"I could be the most popular person in Europe," declared President Trump.

“I could be - I could run for any office if I wanted to. But I don’t want to. I want people to treat us fairly, and they’re not.”