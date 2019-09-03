Brexit Backstop: 16 strange and bizarre alternatives Brexiters think could replace the backstop It's an understatement to say the backstop has been a stumbling block for the United Kingdom as it attempts to leave the European Union. Here are some of the most hilarious and bizarre alternatives some believe could replace the Brexit backstop. 1. Compulsory microchips inserted into all Irish citizens A Brexiter suggested this as a possible alternative arranged to the withdrawal agreement live on L.B.C. radio station in April 2018. other Buy a Photo 2. Chuck Norris 'Chuck Norris didn't get out of the backstop, the backstop got out of Chuck Norris.' other Buy a Photo 3. Fish tracking technology Marine biologists sometimes use technology to track the movements of fish around the world. One Brexiter said in June 2019 that this technology could be used to track people and lorries coming into Northern Ireland. other Buy a Photo 4. Catholics born in N.I. should move to the Republic of Ireland One Brexiter suggested the best way to solve the border issue was for all Catholics born in Northern Ireland to move to the Republic of Ireland. Crazy or what? other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4