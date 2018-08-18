Police: male pedestrian dies following serious road collision

A male pedestrian has died following a serious collision on a County Londonderry road, police have said.

The Foreglen Road near Claudy remains closed in both directions after the incident. The man was struck by a car at around 2am.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

News of the incident broke in the early hours with police posting on social media around 2:50am.

The road is closed closed between Baranailt Road and Gortilea Road.

Traffic from Londonderry towards Dungiven diverting through Claudy.

Traffic from Dungiven to Londonderry diverting onto Baranailt Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.