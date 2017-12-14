Police: Londonderry security alert ends

A security alert in Londonderry has ended, police have confirmed.

Residents were evacuated from their homes during the alert and earlier today a man was arrested in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

“A security operation was put in place following the discovery of a suspicious object in Ederowen Park last night (Wednesday, 13 December)," Detective Inspector Heaton said.

"A number of items found during the alert have been taken away for further examination.

"Residents who were evacuated during the operation have all returned to their homes, and I want to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this operation as we worked to bring it to a conclusion.

"Earlier this morning, during a search of a property in the Ederowen Park, officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity. He is currently at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is assisting police with their enquiries."

Police have asked anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in the Ederowen Park area in recent days, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1139 of 13/12/17.