Police investigating ‘altercation footage’ after Britain First visit

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating reports of an altercation after members of the controversial far-right party, Britain First, paid a visit to Northern Ireland at the weekend.

Britain First leader Paul Golding published out photographs of himself and a number of other men in Londonderry’s Fountain Estate at the weekend.

Britain First representatives in the Fountain Estate in Londonderry at the weekend.

The men were holding a banner with the ‘Britain First: Taking Our Communities Back’ slogan on it and pictured beside a mural in the estate.

Representatives of the party were also pictured on the City Walls overlooking the Bogside area.

A video posted on social media seemed to show a verbal altercation on the City Walls.

When asked if the PSNI had been made aware of this, chief inspector Alan Hutton confirmed: “Police had received a report of anti-social behaviour at approximately 5:10 pm in the Magazine Street area of Londonderry on Sunday, July 29.

“It was reported a group of approximately 30 people were in the area on a tour.

“Police attended the area of the City Walls to ensure nothing untoward was occurring, however, no offences by any person were detected at the time.

“We are aware of social media footage of an altercation and police are investigating.”

Chief Inspector Hutton added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed any anti social behaviour or any altercation, or anyone who captured footage of any anti-social behaviour or an altercation in the area of the city’s Walls to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 29/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile, People Before Profit in Londonderry claimed Britain First were not welcome in the city.

People Before Profit campaigner Gavin Campbell claimed: “Because they know they’re not welcome, Britain First did not announce or promote the visit prior to coming to Londonderry.

“Paul Golding and Britain First do not represent the people of the Fountain Estate or any area of our city.

“People Before Profit call on all Unionist politicians and community leaders to condemn Britain First’s presence in Londonderry.

“Through people power we will resist and stop any attempt by Britain First to organise here,” he added.