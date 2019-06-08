Police concerned for missing woman Gemma Raynor

The PSNI is becoming concerned for the safety of a 29-year-old woman missing from the city.

Gemma Raynor is described as wearing a dark coloured thigh length coat with a fur lined hood. black skinny jeans. black trainers, a woollen type jumper with 4 horizontal coloured stripes, a dark backpack and a dark bandana in her hair.

Police believe she has links to England and Dublin.

If you have seen her or know where she is please contact Police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1106 of 08/07/19.