Police appeal to trace missing NI woman

Police are concerned about missing person, Christine Moore.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Christine was last seen at 8pm on Friday, February 15. She has left her home address in Limavady on foot and was believed to be wearing black boots, and a black leather jacket. She may also be carrying a crutch.

Christine Moore.

“She may have been walking on the Rossair Road or Edenmore Road after 8pm .

“We are concerned about her and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her.

“If you think you can help us, please call Limavady police on 101 and quote reference number 107 16/02/19.”