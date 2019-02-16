Police appeal to locate missing teenage girls

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Aisleen Norris (13) and Aoife Doherty (14).

A PSNI Foyle spokesperson said: “They are believed to be in the company of each other. Last seen in the area of Foyle Street in the city at approximately 9pm on February 15.

“Aisleen is described as 5’3, short red / ginger hair and wearing black jeans and a black top with a multicoloured jacket. Aoife is described as 5’4, thin, wearing black and tartan trousers with a cord coat.

“They may have travelled as far as Belfast so please share! If you see either of these girls please contact Strand Road police on 101, quoting reference numbers 436 and 440 of 15/02/19.”